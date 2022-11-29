FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, rangers received a report of a hunter having cardiac issues while traversing the Pilot Knob trail connecting to the trailhead of Buck Mountain. Rangers arrived, along with the Pilot Knob Fire Department, and found the hiker unconscious.

At that time, other hunters, hikers and fire department personnel were attempting to resuscitate the hunter using CPR. Rangers and EMS personnel stepped in and continued the efforts. The hunter was pronounced dead at 10:18 a.m. Their identity has not been released publicly.

DEC Forest Rangers sent out a reminder on Tuesday that any hiker in need of emergency aid on a trail should call 911. For other issues, including search and rescue, wildfire reports, or signs of illegal activity, rangers can be reached at 833-NYS-RANGERS.