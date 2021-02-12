Hundreds of Fort Drum soldiers brave arctic weather in intense winter training challenge

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of soldiers braved the winter weather this week on the Fort Drum installment to complete an intense challenge.

The 10th Mountain Division “D” Series Winter Challenge was held this week and tested the Mountains Soldiers’ both tactical and technical skills specifically in an arctic environment. Well suited for its location in Northern New York. The challenge was held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-day winter challenge encompassed over 100 nine-person teams of 10th Mountain Division soldiers. Each team completed several events across the Fort Drum installation, including a team rope climb, ahkio sled drag and carry, M4, M249 and M240 weapon stations, employed grenades and a test shoot.

View photos from the challenge below.

According to the 10th Mountain Division, the challenge was first created to commemorate a month-long exercise completed by 12,000 10th Mountain Division Soldiers in March 1944, know as “D-Series.” Soldiers in the 1944 exercise carried 90-pound packs, skis and snowshoes and marched an altitude of over 13 thousand feet in Colorado.

The 10th Mountain Division stated that the “D-Series was often regarded by those who participated as the most difficult training of any division in World War II.” An additional video of the 2021 “D-Series” challenge, compiled by Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division can be watched below.