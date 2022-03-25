GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s more art coming to the city of Glens Falls this year, including more added to the city’s upcoming arts trail, and wall murals that artists are being sought for. One more addition to the city’s arts identity will be officially unveiled next month.

The Arts District of Glens Falls group will unveil an oversized Adirondack chair on April 30, as part of Glens Falls Wing Fest. The chair, built by the Adirondack Folk School and painted by local artist Anthony Richichi, will be placed near the corner of Warren Street and Centennial Circle in downtown Glens Falls, outside of the Barton Mines and Fountain Square Outfitters businesses.

“My hometown has always supported me over the years,” said Richichi in a release. “I’m so thankful and excited to share my art with the city this way. I hope it inspires everyone who visits Glens Falls to be creative, and especially the ones who live here. The Arts are a very big part of what makes this community special and I’m very proud to be a part of that.”

The chair will be unveiled at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Richichi, an award-winning artist with art featured in over 30 books and several films, will be there to give remarks. Richichi is also the art director of GEM Music Festival, as well as gallery director for the Adirondack Film Festival and Adirondack Theatre Festival.

Meanwhile, the Arts District of Glens Falls is still seeking applications for artists who want to paint the walls of some of the city’s downtown buildings. Artists will be paid between $10-20K, depending on the scope and scale of the work. Submissions are due by March 31.

Glens Falls Wing Fest runs from noon to 3 p.m. on April 30. Participating restaurants will have tables out downtown, and everyone who comes to enjoy a spicy or sweet chunk of chicken will get to vote on their favorites.