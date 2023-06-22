HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Music will play in the village of Hudson Falls this summer. On Wednesday, the village released the lineup for its free Summer Concerts in the Park series, presenting two months of live music.

Starting Thursday, July 6, bands will play through to Aug. 24 at Juckett Park, located at the circle in the heart of downtown Hudson Falls. Each show is set to run from 7-9 p.m. unless otherwise announced. This summer’s lineup includes:

July 6: Mike LaPoint

July 13: Whiskey River Band

July 20: The Newells

July 27: Lake Effect

Aug. 3: Debbie Pixley & the Broken Spurs

Aug. 10: Donny P & Celebration Family

Aug. 17: Wolf Holler Band

Aug. 24: Mischief

Live music is a constant across Glens Falls, Lake George, and elsewhere in the North Country this summer. Find out where else to get grooving while the weather is warm.