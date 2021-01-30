Hudson Falls man kills himself after police pursuit

North Country
Posted: / Updated:
gun graphic generic

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are reporting the death of Sheldon R. Streitcher, 38, of Hudson Falls by self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Close to 4 p.m. on Thursday, police say they saw a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an armed robbery traveling north on State Route 4 in Hudson Falls. The robbery took place at McCann’s Pharmacy in Hudson Falls.

Police say they tried to pull over the vehicle, turning on their lights and sirens. They said the driver—now identified as Streitcher—did not stop, instead, leading them on a chase headed west on State Route 149 in Fort Ann.

According to police, the Streitcher suddenly stopped around Clements Road. They say they tried to speak to him as they approached the vehicle, but that despite their efforts, Streitcher shot himself and died at the scene.

Police say the investigation into Streitcher’s apparent suicide is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report