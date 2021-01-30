Hudson Falls man kills himself after police pursuit

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are reporting the death of Sheldon R. Streitcher, 38, of Hudson Falls by self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Close to 4 p.m. on Thursday, police say they saw a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an armed robbery traveling north on State Route 4 in Hudson Falls. The robbery took place at McCann’s Pharmacy in Hudson Falls.

Police say they tried to pull over the vehicle, turning on their lights and sirens. They said the driver—now identified as Streitcher—did not stop, instead, leading them on a chase headed west on State Route 149 in Fort Ann.

According to police, the Streitcher suddenly stopped around Clements Road. They say they tried to speak to him as they approached the vehicle, but that despite their efforts, Streitcher shot himself and died at the scene.

Police say the investigation into Streitcher’s apparent suicide is ongoing.