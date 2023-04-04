HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A legacy on four paws has made its way to a new community. A police dog named after a former Glens Falls Police officer was introduced this week to the Hudson Falls Police Department – along with the human officer who worked with him from early on.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, “Rye” was announced as the hound half of the Hudson Falls Police Department’s first-ever K-9 unit. He’s joined by Kirsten Lunder, also previously a Glens Falls Police Department officer. Lunder worked with Rye on basic obedience and training activities to get him ready for the job, prior to his time in police dog training school. Rye has been trained to take part in narcotics searches and missing person cases, and was selected for police work due to his friendly, unfazed personality.

“K-9 Rye has quickly become a favorite amongst his fellow officers and always brings a smile to those at the Police Department,” the Hudson Falls Police Department wrote on social media. “Be on the lookout for the HFPD K-9 team in the future!”

Rye was named in honor of Glens Falls Police Officer Brian Lashway, who died in 2017 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Lashway served with GFPD from 2005 to 2012. Rye was introduced to the Glens Falls community, and his namesake was honored, at a ceremony in 2021.