SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Crossing Park runs education and community programs for Schuylerville and the surrounding communities from a green outdoor learning space. On Friday, the park opened submissions for applicants to an award acknowledging students who have proven their own respect for the environment around them.

The park is looking for applications for the 2023 Hudson Crossing Park Seedling Award. The award is given to a student who has shown excellence and dedication to their environment and community. Ideal candidates can show that they have served as role models to their fellows, and show the difference that an individual can make for their neighbors and their world.

High school seniors from Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties are welcome to apply, including homeschooled students. To apply, students are asked to submit an essay of around 1,000 words, or a 3-5 minute video, demonstrating how they have used leadership and other skills to serve their environment and/or community.

The winner of the Hudson Crossing Park Seedling Award will receive a $150 cash prize as well as three tickets to the annual Hudson Crossing Park Banquet by the Bridge, set for Thursday, June 15. Submissions must be sent by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1. They can be sent by email to kmorse@hudsoncrossingpark.org, or by physical mail to Hudson Crossing Park, Attn: Seedling Award Committee, P.O. Box 144, Schuylerville, NY 12871.