SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 46th annual South High Marathon Dance rides this March. The annual charity event held by South Glens Falls Central School District is returning home to the school gymnasium, after two years spent dancing safely at Six Flags Great Escape for social distancing reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dance is coming back on March 3-4, benefitting a list of 22 recipients – some of them local families, others organizations doing charitable work to support those suffering from illness or living with disabilities. The 24-hour-plus marathon raises money for them all, to the tune of over $9.9 million raiser across the last 45 years. In the month leading up to the dance, the South Glens Falls community steps up to show its own form of support.

Various local businesses around the South Glens Falls region are hosting events that generate funds to power the South High Marathon Dance. That money pays staff and security for the event and pays for setup costs, music and everything else that goes into the toe-tapping push to support those who need it most. Find out where to go to support the dancers before the goodwill gets going on March 3-4.

Find out where to go to support the South High Marathon Dance:

Battle for the Bridge

• Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-3:30 p.m.

• Glens Falls High School gymnasium, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls

• Glens Falls vs South Glens Falls basketball game; game starts at 2 p.m.

• Free admissions, with concession, gift basket and 50/50 raffle proceeds benefitting the dance

SHMD night at Craft on 9

• Thursday, Feb. 16, 5-9 p.m.

• Craft on 9, 7 South St., Glens Falls

• Fresh food and drink with live music and raffles

• 25% of all food and beverage sales will be donated to the dance

Rock and Bowl at Kingpin’s Alley

• Saturday, Feb. 18, 9-11:30 p.m.

• Kingpin’s Alley, 166 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

• Music and bowling

• Kingpin’s Alley will donate $5 per entry

SHMD day at Southy’s Pizzeria

• Saturday, Feb. 18, 9-11:30 a.m.

• Southy’s Pizzeria, 75 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

• Dine-in, pickup, and delivery to South Glens Falls, Moreau and Glens Falls

• 20% of all sales will be donated

SHMD days at Southy’s Soft Serve

• Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26; 2-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, noon – 9 p.m. Sunday

• Southy’s Soft Serve, 75 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

• Ice cream, with pre-orders opening for ice cream cakes and cookies from Feb. 15-22

20% of all sales will be donated

Common Roots Drink for a Cause

• Thursday, March 2, 5-9 p.m.

• Common Roots Brewing Company, 58 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

• Food and drink benefitting the dance

• Common Roots will donate $1 for each beer poured