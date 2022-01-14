How should Warren County spend $12.4M? You can weigh in

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County is set to receive $12.4 million in federal funding this year, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. That’s a lot of money, and could be used a lot of different ways in helping out communities and businesses recover from blows dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county would like some extra input on figuring out exactly where it should go.

That’s where the community at large comes in. Warren County has created an online resource where any resident, from Lake George, Glens Falls, North Creek or anywhere else in the county, can weigh in on how the funding can best be used to help communities bounce back from two years of uncertainty and change.

The resource asks for residents to name specific entities (businesses, nonprofits, etc.) that they believe should receive help. The form asks for information on what specific issues the funding could be used for, and any possible look at how much funding could be needed. All of those suggested will be looked at by the Warren County American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee.

“Warren County is home to many organizations that contribute greatly to our quality of life,” said Kevin Geraghty, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman. “We would like to hear from their representatives and anyone else who thinks they have a project or idea that merits consideration for use of this funding to help us bounce back from the impact of the pandemic, and be stronger for the future.”

Submissions are welcome for all potential uses, but submission of a proposal does not guarantee that it will receive funding. Those submitting proposals should expect that they may be contacted by a member of the advisory committee for further information.

There is no deadline for submissions. Questions regarding the effort can be brought to Warren County Planning Department Liaison Ethan Gaddy, by email at gaddye@warrencountyny.gov.