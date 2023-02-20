QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hovey Pond in Queensbury is set to undergo some work in the coming weeks. An outlet pipe needs to be replaced in order to keep things flowing properly at the pond, and prospective visitors should be aware.

Queensbury Recreation announced on Monday that parts of the park would be closed for the next 2 to 3 weeks as construction crews work to replace the pipe. Staff from the department were not available on Monday to further detail what portions of the park might be affected.

Hovey Pond is more than its namesake. Its pond is popular for fishing and sightseeing. Around it runs a mile-long walking path. It also features a wetland trail, playground, and floral garden in the warmer months. The pond and park are located at 25 Lafayette St. in Queensbury.