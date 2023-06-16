QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Equestrians, get trotting. The Queensbury Tractor Supply Co. is set to host a special event on horse health this month.

The location at 751 Upper Glen St. will host a Horse Health and Feed event on Saturday, June 24. From 9 a.m. to noon, employees and representatives from horse feed company Nutrena will be onsite with demonstrations and hands-on activities. Topic covered will include horse grooming, riding, and nutrition.

“Whether you recently bought your first horse or own several, you won’t want to miss our Horse Health and Feed event at the Queensbury store,” said store manager Brittany Moore. “This interactive, informative event offers something for everyone interested in equine activities and best practices.”

The event also includes giveaways and coupon offers.