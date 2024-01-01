CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A horse had to be euthanized after a crash involving a car and horse-drawn carriage in Warren County. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place on December 31 around 3:25 p.m. in Chester.

According to police, an SUV was driving south on Atateka Drive near Circle Drive when the driver got to the top of a hill and crashed into the back of the carriage. The driver of the car and the three occupants of the carriage were taken to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A veterinarian was called to the scene and found that the horse had to be euthanized. Speed, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, said police.