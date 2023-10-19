GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city’s local homeless shelter is recognizing Homelessness Awareness Month this November with a community discussion on what the reality of homelessness looks like. The conversation comes to the Open Door Mission on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., the mission will host a discussion on what challenges are faced by homeless people living in and around Glens Falls. The event is open to the public in the dining area at the Open Door’s headquarters, 226 Waren St. Interested attendees can reach out to Matthew Waddilove at mattheww@opendoor-ny.org to register.

The gathering isn’t the only special event the Open Door is hosting in November. The mission’s annual Gobble Wobble 5k Walk/Run is set for Thursday, Nov. 23. The run was started in 2021, and benefits the mission directly.