SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Later this month, Home Made Theater brings another round of staged entertainment to Saratoga Arts. This time, the show in question wears its characters on its sleeve: “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” opens on Friday, Oct. 27.

Running for two weekends, the show follows its first two names, Vanya and Sonia. The two are middle-aged siblings living together in rural Pennsylvania when their sister Masha comes into town with her new boyfriend, Spike. Resentments light aflame over the differences in the siblings’ lives as a drama spools out across quiet Bucks County.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” stars newcomers Elizabeth Parizh and Noreen Smuzl, as well as returning faces Logan Haynes, Barbara Miner, Terri Storti, and John Sutliff. The show is directed by Barry Streifert, also a newcomer to Home Made Theater. Streifert is a Theater Association of New York State Award winner for work at Confetti Stage and Sand Lake Center for the Arts.

The show takes the Dee Sarno Theater stage at Saratoga Arts from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 27-29, and Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 2-5. Vanya and Sonia and the rest take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Saratoga Arts is located at the corner of Congress Park, 320 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Tickets are on sale now.