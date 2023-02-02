ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Significant funding could be heading to the Adirondacks under Governor Hochul’s Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget proposal. Areas that could see an allocation of funds include programs combating climate change, municipal clean water and wastewater projects, environmental jobs training, and more.

“The Adirondack Diversity Initiative would receive $300,000 under the plan, for important programming to foster a more welcoming and inclusive Adirondack Park,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway. “This funding is important to the communities, economy, and the environment. In the past was a dedicated line in the Environmental Protection Fund.”

According to Janeway, the budget plan could help aid efforts to improve the availability of clean, affordable electric energy and broadband internet in rural areas; the clean-up of chemical contamination; improve food availability; promote affordable housing; and, provide technical assistance for planning and grantmaking.

College-operated visitor interpretive centers at Paul Smith’s College near Saranac Lake and SUNY ESF in Newcomb would receive the same funding as this year under the new plan.

The Department of Environmental Conservation would be able to hire 131 new staff to administer the $4.2-billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act approved by the voters last fall. In addition, the Division of Air would be able to hire 52 new staff to work on climate programs.