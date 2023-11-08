ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced communities and not-for-profits in the Adirondack Park are eligible for grants to keep their lands preserved. The Adirondacks extend north from the capital region, including Lake George and other parts of Warren County, Essex County, and further north and northwest.

Governor Hochul announced $3.7 million to be disbursed by the Department of Environmental Conservation in Smart Growth Grants, with Adirondack Park communities receiving $2.7 million of that disbursement. These grants have been disbursed since 2007 and focus on uniting economic development with environmental protection. This round of grants help projects that focus on a threefold goal: environmental protection, economic development, and community livability in the form of affordable housing in rural areas in the park.

“Through the Smart Growth Grant Program, we’re boosting economic development and enhancing the quality of life for New Yorkers in our rural communities,” said Hochul in Wednesday’s announcement. “As New Yorkers continue to face high housing costs in communities across our state, it’s increasingly hard for families to find places to live in destination towns such as those in the Adirondack and Catskill parks. By prioritizing housing through the smart growth program, we can help communities increase their local workforce, stabilize property values, and lower the cost of living for residents.”

The announcement brings forth the seventh round of grants through the Smart Growth method since its inception in 2007. In total, communities in the Adirondack Park have received over $4.5 million in funds to help revitalization projects. These projects usually include, but are not limited to:

Providing bike-friendly routes and amenities

Improving or promoting local/regional museums and theaters

Main Street façade improvement

Refurbishing historic properties

Providing community-based tourism programs and activities

Creating new recreational opportunities

Multi-use trail development

Wayfinding and informational signage and kiosks

Enhancing parks and public spaces

Zoning updates

Visitor center improvements

Beautifying tourism sites

Providing sidewalks in hamlets and villages

“The Smart Growth Grant program is an important opportunity for Adirondack and Catskill communities to address a broad range of needs and goals,” Adirondack Park Agency Executive Director Barb Rice said in a statement. “For more than a decade, this program has resulted in the implementation of environmentally sustainable projects that increased the quality of life for park residents. Governor Hochul’s prioritization of affordable housing targets a critical issue confronting many communities. We strongly encourage municipalities and not-for-profits to take advantage of this program dedicated specifically to the Adirondacks and the Catskills.”

Grants can also be used to update existing plans for community growth, and in applications for future development and land use. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. Requests will be accepted via the New York State Grants Gateway.