LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the history of Lake George’s Battlefield Park stands out and comes to life. The park’s “Path Through History Weekend” is coming this Oct. 8-9.

Guided tours through Lake George’s historical park are set to be held this weekend, 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The tours are planned around the details of the park’s history in the French and Indian War and Revolutionary War. That includes the ruins of Fort George, the burial place of four unknown soldiers believed to have been killed at the Battle of Lake George, and the remnants of where hospitals and kilns kept soldiers alive during both battles.

“This site was a place of conflict and suffering from the Battle of Lake George in September 1755 up to the destruction of Fort George by the British in October 1780,” said Dr. Russell P. Bellico, a Battlefield Park Alliance trustee and the author of several books on Lake George and lower Adirondack military history. “Given the perspective of time, we can now better appreciate the Battlefield Park for its inspirational American history and inherent natural beauty.”

Lake George’s Battlefield Park Alliance celebrated the opening of its new visitors center at the start of the summer. The new Lake George Visitors Center will be open during the historical tours, offering regional information and a look into more Battlefield Park history. The center basement houses historical artifacts shown in Lake George for the first time this year, after they were originally housed in New York City.