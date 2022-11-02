QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Historical Society’s annual open house is this weekend, and they have a unique claim to fame to show to all who attend. Just as history is told through photographs, artwork, and records of lives and battles long past, it can also be told by a very big, very old tooth.

That’s exactly what the historical society will have on display at its open house, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 50 Gurney Lane in the town of Queensbury. The tooth in question belongs to a prehistoric mammoth, and was found in Queensbury prior to the Civil War. The tooth was found in 1870 on Asa Harris Farm in northern Queensbury, and was then brought to the New York State Museum in Albany, where it has remained since, until now.

The mammoth is thought to have lived in the Warren County area around 13,000 years ago. At that point in time, the region was more similar to tundra in makeup.

The tooth is on loan from the New York State Museum for the next six months. On Saturday, it will be unveiled by a Harris family descendant, as well as New York State Paleontologist Robert Feranec.

The open house is open to the public, and families are encouraged to bring children to come see and learn about the mammoth, with Feranec happy to talk details. The historical society supports local history education ranging from the battle of Lake George to Adirondack and Glens Falls history.