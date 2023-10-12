LONG LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a group of 12 hikers was reported lost on Owl’s Head Mountain in the Adirondack Park. New York State Forest Rangers responded to a call for help from the group, which veered off a hunter’s trail on the way back from a beaver pond.

After receiving the call at 5:35 p.m., rangers set off in search of the group of hikers, who ranged in age from 14 to 75. They were found a couple hundred yards east of the trail, and reached at around 8:45 p.m. The hikers had minimal food and clothing but were otherwise safe.

Once reached at around 8:45 p.m., the hikers were provided with clothing and headlamps, and escorted back to the trail and down to the trailhead and their vehicles. The scene was clear at midnight.

Owl’s Head Mountain is located in the Sargent Ponds Wild Forest, near Long Lake. The main trail is a 6.3-mile hike and is considered moderately challenging with an elevation gain of 1,532 feet.