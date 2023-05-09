LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, New York Forest Rangers rescued a hiker who sustained an injury on Prospect Mountain. Two rangers responded.

At around 7:30 p.m., rangers Carabetta and Donegan located a 23-year-old Latham resident who had injured herself while hiking the Lake George Village-adjacent mountain. Once her injury was stabilized, she and her companion were guided down the trail, ending around 8:10 p.m. The hiker chose to seek further medical attention herself.

Prospect Mountain is connected to the village of Lake George via a bridge over I-87. The climb runs up to 2,030 feet above sea level.