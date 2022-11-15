FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, New York State Forest Rangers made a rescue on Buck Mountain in the town of Fort Ann. Rangers responded to a mid-afternoon report of a hiker stuck with a broken wrist along the trail.

Rangers arrived on the scene at around 3:30 p.m. The hiker, a 60-year-old woman from Alplaus, had injured her wrist while landing after a slip and fall on some rocks along the trail.

Rangers met the Alplaus woman along the trail. Upon locating her, the rangers evaluated the severity of the wrist injury and splinted her wrist. She was transported back down to the trailhead where she was met by her husband, who transported her to the hospital.

Buck Mountain is located along the east side of Lake George, with a trailhead located in Kattskill Bay, north of Cleverdale. The mountain consists of a 7-mile hike out and back, with a 1,988-foot elevation grade.