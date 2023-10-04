NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the end of September, an injured hiker on an Adirondack mountain required a rescue by air. An aviation rescue was performed along the Algonquin Peak trail.

Forest Rangers received a call at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, reporting a hiker with an unstable lower leg injury along the trail. A helicopter with the New York State Police Aviation Unit was called in, and a ranger airdropped to the hiker’s position. The 33-year-old Canada resident was stabilized, hoisted, and flown to hospital care.

The Algonquin Trail provides a route to Algonquin Peak and Wright Peak, both located near Lake Placid. The 8.4-mile hike is considered challenging, with the Algonquin Peak route leading to the second-highest point of elevation in New York at 5,115 feet. Algonquin and Wright are both Adirondack High Peaks mountains.