QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, students at Queensbury High School got a reminder to vote, well ahead of when they’ll be able to do so. When the time comes, they will have already been registered.

Over 150 students at the school got pre-registered to vote this week, in a visit by the Warren County Board of Elections. Students took part in two days of mock elections, learning how voting machines and registration processes work. The board of elections brought voting machines for students to try.

“We provide them forms to pre-register, and we also work with them so they are able to fill out the ballot and cast it,” said Beth McLaughlin, the county’s Democratic Elections Commissioner. “It’s been a great program for these past three years and we are working to expand it into other schools in Warren County.”

The board has run an educational program at the school for the last three years. Out of 250 16- and 17-year-old students who took part in the program, there were 158 as of Wednesday who had left with voting pre-registration cards, which will automatically enroll them to vote when they turn 18. They are listed as “inactive” until that point.

Students in the mock election weren’t voting for real officials or figures. They got to choose between candidates like Roger Rabbit, Lou Lake George and Felix T. Cat, across positions like dogcatcher, bus driver and “censeless taker.”

“The class has generated many great questions from students, and our intent is make them feel comfortable when they are of age to vote,” said William VanNess, McLaughlin’s Republican counterpart commissioner. “Working with the teachers and the Queensbury staff has been great. We look forward to working with other schools throughout the county.”

Community involvement is important for the county board of elections. Warren County is also looking for more people to come and work the polls for this year’s midterm elections.