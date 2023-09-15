TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heritage, harvests, and – well, it’s in the name. This fall, Fort Ticonderoga is once again hosting its annual Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival at its historic grounds – and if you’ve heard the name, you already have an idea of what’s in store.

This year’s festival closes the month out on Saturday, Sept. 30, at King’s Garden at the fort. Visitors can enjoy the apple orchard, meet a pair of oxen, conquer a corn maze and enjoy the local specialties of an onsite farmer’s market.

“Each year, the Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival gives visitors the opportunity to take in the beauty of the autumn colors, sample delicious local food and beverages, connect with history, and participate in the many activities we have on-site for all ages and interests,” said Beth Hill, president and CEO of Fort Ticonderoga.

The full list of featured activities includes:

Festival farmer’s market featuring baked goods, jams, pies, beer, coffee, honey and maple products

Flower arranging at King’s Garden

Meet heritage animals tied to Fort Ticonderoga history

Boat cruises on the Carillon 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. 3:30 p.m.

Heroic Corn Make featuring Ticonderoga history

The festival is free with museum admission. Tickets can be found through Fort Ticonderoga.