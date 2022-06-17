GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A popular community swim spot in downtown Glens Falls will be closed for some of this summer. The water level of the Hudson River is being adjusted, in order for work to take place on an important dam.

The Haviland Cove Swim Area will be closed starting in June for a length of time yet to be determined, as Boralex Hydro Operations lowers water along the river upstream of the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls along Route 9. The change is required, as the company performs routine maintenance on the river dam. Updates on the timing and duration of the closure will be released as the planning process proceeds.

The closure means that some swimming-based activities run by the city will be moved elsewhere. The Glens Falls City Recreation Department will hold its summer swimming lessons from June 27 – Aug. 5 at the Glens Falls High School pool, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – noon. Signups can be found online.

“The city regrets the inconveniences that this project may present, but unfortunately this long-overdue maintenance must be completed this summer,” the city of Glens Falls said in an announcement. “Boralex is dedicated to completing this work as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize impacts on recreational users.”

The dam maintenance project is expected to run throughout the summer. The project has been reviewed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the New York State Historic Preservation Office. The city also announced the opening date for its pool at East Field.