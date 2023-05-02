GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2023 Adirondack Theatre Festival is on the way, bringing a lineup of shows to town that includes restaurant romance, radio righteousness, and a senior living center with songs to spin. The 29th season runs this summer, and tickets are on sale now.

Adirondack Theatre Festival season passes have been on sale since February. Now, the festival opens sales for tickets to individual shows, for those who can’t live the dream and make it to each one. On sale through the festival website, ticket prices range from $25 to $49.

Meanwhile, a big name for theater fans is joining the cast of one of the 29th season’s shows. Actor Robert Ariza joins the cast of “The Last Wide Open,” after performing in the Chicago company production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton.” Ariza served as an understudy to the role of Alexander Hamilton, and acted as part of the ensemble. In “The Last Wide Open,” Ariza plays Roberto, an immigrant restaurant dishwasher with a flair for music and poetry.

The Adirondack Theatre Festival’s season boasts three shows, with full bios out for those who want to know it all. The shows run as follows:

The Last Wide Open Preview: Wednesday, June 28 Run: Thursday, June 29 – Saturday, July 8

Pump Up the Volume Run: Friday-Sunday, July 14-16

Tuning In Preview: Thursday, Aug. 3 Run: Friday, Aug. 4 – Wednesday, Aug. 9



“It is no secret that the past few years have been a challenge for professional performing arts organizations,” said ATF Managing Director Tracey Sullivan. “We are incredibly grateful for our community’s support, and emboldened by this year’s strong subscription sales. We’re excited for audiences to join us this summer to witness the next big thing from Glens Falls to the world. They won’t be disappointed.”