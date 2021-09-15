Halloween house contest returns to Glens Falls

North Country

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Halloween

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls Collaborative has announced a Halloween house contest for October. Registration to compete closes on September 26.

The competition is limited to houses in Glens Falls. The Collaborative asks the competing houses to be PG-13. Judging will only include the portion of yard or house that is visible from the driveway or street to account for social distancing.

Friends and neighbors can vote for their favorite display on the Glens Falls Collaborative website. The display and voting period will be from October 1 through midnight on October 29.

The winner will be announced on Facebook Live on the Downtown Glens Falls page and in-person at Boo2You in the bandstand at 3:50 p.m. on October 30, and contacted immediately after.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

