LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, The Hadley-Luzerne Central School District announced its new Junior/Senior High School Principal. Daniel Hamm stepped in as the school’s new principal on July 1.

“I look forward to working with the district and building a strong and supportive school culture,” said Hamm in the announcement. “I aim to prioritize curriculum and instruction and build solid partnerships with the families and community at the Hadley-Luzerne Junior/Senior High School.”

Hamm’s background most recently includes serving as assistant principal at Queensbury High School for the last five years. Prior to that, he spent a year as assistant principal at Catskill High School. His career began as a science and physical education teacher at Putnam Central School District.

Hamm lives in Queensbury with his wife and two children. The new principal replaces Burgess Ovitt, who is taking over as school superintendent. Superintendent Beecher Baker, Jr. stepped down at the end of the 2022-23 school year.