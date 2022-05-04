GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Greenwich Central School District named its next leader. The school Board of Education announced its intent to appoint Dr. Jennifer L. Steimle as its next Superintendent of Schools at its next school board meeting next Monday, May 9.

“Dr. Steimle is a proven leader who has excelled as both an educator and an administrator. She’s going to bring great energy and passion to the position, and we look forward to her leading Greenwich Central School into the future,” said Board President Michael Conlin in an announcement.

Dr. Steimle currently serves as Director of K-12 Humanities and Elementary Instruction at Saratoga Springs City School District. She is set to step in on July 1, 2022, with a starting salary of $152,000.

“I am honored and humbled to be returning to Greenwich Central School District where I began my administrative career,” Steimle said. “The district has a rich tradition of pride and excellence. I look forward to working with the board, the leadership team, staff, and the community to continue the excellence in education GCSD is known for.”

Dr. Steimle has worked in Greenwich before, serving as Assistant Elementary Principal from 2006-09. She has also served as a reading specialist and kindergarten teacher at Saratoga Springs, Assistant Elementary Principal at Queensbury Union Free School District, and Elementary Principal at Corinth Central School.

Dr. Steimle succeeds Mark Fish, who served as Greenwich superintendent starting in 2014. The search for a new superintendent was conducted with assistance from WSWHE BOCES.