GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday afternoon, Greenwich Central School District puts a new capital project to a vote. There’s a list of improvements to school buildings being looked at.

The $3.6 million referendum includes the reconstruction of two boys’ bathrooms; new bleachers for the school gymnasium; a 45-space expansion for the tennis court parking lot, complete with new lighting and drainage; and turf infield, new paving and fencing, and a new scoreboard for sports team use.

The field turf would be detailed with football, soccer, field hockey and lacrosse lines. A new discus pad and cage would also be installed nearby.

Of the $3.6M total cost, approximately $925,000 would come from taxpayers within the school district. Taxes wouldn’t go up. The other $2.6M would come from state aid.

In 2018, Greenwich was authorized for a referendum totaling $8.1 million. Tuesday’s vote is for a series of tasks that makes up phase 2 of that project. $2M comes straight from the current balance Greenwich is holding onto from that funding, with another $640K coming from an APR ESSER grant.

Online, the district emphasizes the importance of improvements to sports fields and tools for students. Over 80% of students at Greenwich are involved in a sport or extracurricular activity.

Tuesday’s vote runs from noon to 8 p.m. Voters can visit the school cafeteria to cast their ballot. The expectation is to have the capital project completed by spring 2025.