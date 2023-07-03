FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) – Many celebrate Independence Day by fireworks, or by grill. Starting from Fair Haven and moving across parts of Vermont and New York, it happens by air.

The Fair Haven Police Department has shared the schedule for the 4th of July flyover schedule. On Tuesday, the Vermont Air National Guard is set to fly over parts of Vermont and New York’s North Country. The 134th Fighter Squadron, also known as the Green Mountain Boys, will pass over 19 different communities in just an hour and a half.

The schedule is as follows: