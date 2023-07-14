SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, things are getting Greek in the village of South Glens Falls. The Adirondack Greek Festival is serving souvlaki, pastries and more on Main Street this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, the food will be coming out and music will be playing at St. George Church, 55 Main St. The festivities run from noon to 7 p.m. both days.

The Greek festival is all about iconic Greek food. On the menu, visitors will find moussaka, pastitsio, Greek potatoes, rice pilaf, stuffed peppers, spanakopita, Greek salads, stuffed grape leaves, loukoumades, gyros, and pastries. Live music will play through the weekend, and tours of the church will be available.

Admission and parking are both free. No phone or web food orders will be accepted.