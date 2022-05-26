QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape opened last weekend, welcoming in another season of rides, games and family fun. The early season is one thing, but the park still needs more staff for when the summer season enters full swing.

Next week, The Great Escape is holding walk-in interviews for all who wish to run rides, cook food, or take on one of many other roles at the park. Many positions are entry-level, and most do not require previous experience. Some entry-level positions start at $15 per hour.

Those who want to be part of the action can visit the Great Escape Human Resources building, located at 33 Round Pond Road in Queensbury – running behind the park itself. Walk-ins are welcome from May 30 to June 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Applications can also be filed online.

Employees at the park get free entry tickets to the park. Everyone who is hired as part of next week’s walk-in job fair will receive a free milkshake at Johnny Rockets, located across the street.

This summer may prove a significant one for the park to get enough employees. In a typical year, The Great Escape hires around 200 international students coming to work on J-1 student work visas – part of well over 1,000 who come to the Lake George region as a whole. Businesses are hoping to be closer to that number this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic but a chokehold on international travel in 2020 and 2021. It is unknown as of yet how much the number of student workers will change due to the war in Ukraine, which has put travel from Ukraine and Russia into question.