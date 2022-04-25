LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape amusement park employs over 1,500 people to staff the rides, games, food service and more that make up the Lake George amusement park. This week, the park is running a hiring fair to fill some of the many slots that it takes to run the park through a busy summer season.

The Great Escape is part of Six Flags’ National Hiring Week, which runs from April 23 – May 1. Applications can be submitted through the Six Flags website, and include openings in ride operations, games, food service, lifeguarding, maintenance and security.

“With spring in full swing, and summer just around the corner, it is the perfect time to join Six Flags,” said Six Flags Vice President of HR, Compensation and Benefits, Reyna Sanchez. “We offer many perks along with competitive wages for all our positions. We have a job for every lifestyle, including seasonal and part-time positions, along with our new Core program that offers full-time hours and exclusive benefits. Six Flags is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace with great opportunities for leadership development, on-the-job training, and the ability to grow with us.”

Employment at the park comes with free admission for employees, with a limited number for family and friends included as well. The park also recently launched a joint effort with SUNY Adirondack to offer jobs at the park to college students staying at the campus and taking summer courses. The park’s opening weekend is May 21-22.

A significant portion of the workforce at The Great Escape is made up of international students visiting the country on a J-1 student visa. Pre-COVID-19, the park hired around 200 international student workers every summer.