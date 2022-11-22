Santa Claus picks a good spot to visit at The Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Water Park in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Six Flags)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holiday season is set to return to Six Flags in the North Country. The Great Escape park’s roller coasters and water park may be closed, but the Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Water Park has more in store this winter – all at a comfortable temperature.

The lodge’s annual Great Escape Holiday in the Lodge is set to return this winter, starting Friday, Nov. 25 and running through to Thursday, Dec. 29. It’s an annual tradition of holiday lights and music, and hand-decorated trees, all through the lodge.

“The holiday season is upon us, and we are thrilled to offer families the perfect location to make memories that will last a lifetime at Holiday in the Lodge,” said Great Escape Lodge President Rebecca Wood. “With sweet treats, family-fun activities, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, the whole family will delight in this memorable holiday event.”

A winter getaway at the lodge includes a list of family activities, including:

Meet and greets with Santa Claus

“Deck the Halls” elf dance party for kids of all ages

Holiday light shows

A lodge-wide gnome scavenger hunt

“Arctic Antics” North Pole games

Letters to Santa Claus

Christmas craftmaking

Holiday trivia and candy cane bingo

Gingerbread cookie decoration

S’mores and holiday treats

Fireside stories with Mrs. Claus

During the holidays, the lodge will be selling Holiday Friends Plush stuffed animals for families to take home. For every plush purchased, the lodge will donate $5 to Special Olympics New York.