Zombies need a break, too! Scare actors take a ride on The Comet roller coaster at The Great Escape in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Six Flags)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Although the summer season is still in mid-swing, Six Flags Great Escape is thinking ahead as it hosts thousands of visitors to Lake George. As of this week, the park is hiring for once the summer ends, the leaves start to change, and Fright Fest comes to town.

The park is looking to fill 200 open positions for Fright Fest in the fall. Many positions open in the fall as summer staff return to school, and J-1 visa students return to their countries of origin.

In order to fill the pots during the autumnal spooktacular, The Great Escape will host two job fairs this month. The park invites prospective fall employees to come and apply at the “scare fairs” from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 22; and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23. Both fairs will be held at the Great Escape Human Resources Building, located at 33 Round Pond Road in Queensbury.

Applicants must be 16 or older, and interested in serving in a position specifically tailored to Fright Fest. That means taking up costume and makeup as a scare actor, dressing up as a zombie, ghost or ghoul.

Prospective employees must show their stuff, and may be asked to demonstrate their skill at lurching like a zombie. Minors should come with a working permit and child actor permit. Those who do not have a child actor permit will be provided an application for one if a job is offered.

Interested candidates are asked to text “SCARE” to 220MONSTER ahead of the scare fairs. All applicants must provide two forms of ID proving eligibility to work in the United States.