GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Granville’s 6th annual Lighted Tractor Parade is coming to town! The parade will be held on Saturday, kicking off at Telescope Casual Furniture around 5:30 p.m., and will end at the same place around 7:30 p.m.

Over 60 lit tractors, trucks, ATVs, and more will participate in the annual event. Many floats will throw candy and other goods during the parade for onlookers to enjoy. Craft vendors and food trucks will be along Main Street before and during the parade. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be offered at the Grandville Post Office from 3-5 p.m.

After Telescope Casual Furniture, the parade will take a right on Church Street on County Route 26, a left onto Potter Avenue, a right onto State Route 149/Quaker Street, a right onto West Main Street past Veteran’s Memorial Park, back onto Church Street, left onto Potter Avenue, and ending at the back of the Telescope complex. Roads and side streets along the parade route in the village will be closed to all traffic starting at 5 p.m.

For those participating in the parade, registration opens at 3 p.m. and all entries must be checked in and lined up by 5 p.m. Cash, trophies, slate ornaments, gift cards, and more will be awarded by judges.