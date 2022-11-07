GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several community organizations in Granville are set to get a significant financial boost, thanks to monies being awarded by a foundation built to help them stay strong. This week, the Granville Community Foundation announced where its money is headed next.

The foundation will be distributing $36,410 in grant funding to four organizations for the second half of 2022. The awards were granted by the Glens Falls Foundation, of which the Granville Community Foundation is a sub-fund.

“The Distribution Committee of the Glens Falls Foundation has received, reviewed and fully supports the recommendation of the GCF Advisory Board to approve these grants and we look forward to the positive impact these, and future grants, will have on the Granville community,” said Glens Falls Foundation Business Administrator Kelly Rose Bolton.

Grant recipients include:

Slate Valley Museum Foundation $5,430 Funding for a portion of the museum’s collections management and access project. The project aims to create a full inventory and assessment of everything at the Slate Valley Museum, and improve storage and display spaces.

South Granville Congregational Church $1,250 Funding for the purchase of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) unit, which would be mounted in an area of easy access to the church’s sanctuary and community center in case of emergency.

Granville Area Food Pantry & Community Service $5,521 Funding for the purchase of a new refrigerator and freezer to replace aging units currently in use, partly in light of an 18% increase in the number of people who have come to the food pantry in the last year.

North Granville Hose Co. $23,285 Funding for the purchase of a JAWS extraction apparatus, replacing a 27-year-old current unit. This grant cannot be disbursed until the Granville Community Foundation secures 501c3 nonprofit status.



“We received grant proposals for $48,266 worth of projects with specific requests of $35,486 from the GCF,” said Granville Community Foundation Advisory Board Chairman Michael Freed. “We’re able to support all $35,486 of these requests and, coupled with our grants made earlier this year for $49,174, we have made $84,660 of grants for 2022. Once again, the quality of all these grant requests was outstanding, a testament to the volunteer spirit that exists in Granville and a huge motivator to those of us who are trying to raise $5 million by the end of the decade to support this spirit.”