GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last several months, work has been underway at 15-25 Park St. The building across from the Park Theater has undergone intense renovations, and next weekend will reopen – presenting downtown Glens Falls with a new lunch spot and market, produced by one of the families most heavily involved with the city’s business landscape.

Park & Elm is set to hold a grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 19, welcoming Glens Falls residents to its menu and market. The business is a small grocery market and full delicatessen created by Park Street Hospitality, the same folks behind the Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant, including Miller Mechanical owner Elizabeth Miller. The business will be open from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The opening is just phase 1. A fine dining restaurant area will also operate, taking over the business that formerly came to Doc’s. A December opening date for that section of the business is yet to be announced. However, next Saturday’s opening will include tours of the whole business.

“The team and I are beyond excited to welcome the community into our new space,” said Park Street Hospitality Operations Manager Ben Miller. “Whether you are looking for a date night out on the town, a quick sandwich on your lunch break, or all of the fixings to make a gourmet meal at home, I hope that Park & Elm will offer a little something for everyone.”

Park & Elm is being opened with a focus on farm-to-table ingredients, including local dairy and produce and artisanal meats and cheeses. Breakfast and lunch counter service will be fast-casual style, with prepared foods and entrees available to-go.