NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many ski mountains have planned to close as the weather warmed through much of last week. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, that changed, with the southern Adirondacks seeing as much as 8-12″ of snow, and temperatures low enough to keep them that way. Should the unexpected bounty of snow stick, it’s good news for places like Gore Mountain; and time for a bonus round for the people who ski and snowboard there.

“We’re planning on welcoming you back Saturday, 4/23 & Sunday, 4/24,” wrote Gore Mountain on Facebook on Tuesday. “Mother nature is stoked for our late-season schedule because she threw us a little snow today and is sending colder temperatures this week.”

The mountain, which closed for the ski and snowboarding season last weekend, is set to reopen the slopes this Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25. Trails will be open only for intermediate- and expert-level skiers. Even with that new snow, the terrain will be thin and wet compared to the optimal season, and therefore not ideal for beginners. Some amount of walking may be required from the ski lift to the trails.

Ticket prices are being reduced for the weekend, as well. Tickets are $50 per day for adults, $40 for teenagers, and $30 for both junior skiers and those aged 70 and older. Tickets will be on sale online through Gore Mountain’s website, along with season passes for next winter.

The ski area welcomes the spring, even when it brings with it the end of ski season. On Sunday, it hosted a non-denominational Easter morning service at the top of Bear Mountain, complete with brunch and an Easter egg hunt.