WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A North Country organization that works to help women and families get material and financial assistance, focusing on the divorced and living alone, is holding an annual event to keep the aid coming. It’s time to tee up for a cause.

The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need, Inc. (WIN) is hosting its annual golf tournament and auction in June at Cronin’s Golf Resort in Warrensburg. The 13th annual tournament is a fundraiser that goes directly towards funding the work that WIC does across Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Albany counties.

The tournament, set for Monday, June 27, starts off at 11:45 a.m. at the resort, with a mixed men and women’s four-person scramble. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with a cost per golfer of $75 for current resort members, and $100 for non-members. Those who don’t want to golf but do want to be part of the festivities can attend the dinner and auction starting at 4 p.m. for $35.

As for who the money helps, the organization’s name only covers part of it. The WIN organization p[rovides clothing, food, financial assistance, fuel, oil and firewood to families and individuals based on need. That includes women in unsafe living situations, but also extends to men and families, including those who need help as the lone pillar of support for a family. Some recent programs that WIN has started include providing hygiene bags for local school districts, chemo bags for children at Albany Medical Center’s child cancer unit, and “blessing bags” for homeless communities, filled with basic human need items.

Reservations are required ahead of the 13th annual golf tournament and are preferred by the preceding Thursday, June 24. Information on reservations and sponsoring a golf hole can be found by calling Mario’s Restaurant at (518) 668-2665, or Deb Foley at (518) 222-9325.