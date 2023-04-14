LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A convention for the mothers of children lost in military service is returning to Lake George for a second year. The Department of New York American Gold Star Mothers Convention will be in the Lake George and Hudson Falls area on the weekend of Friday, April 28.

The convention begins with an opening ceremony at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls from 6-7 p.m. on Friday. The ceremony will welcome and honor veterans and their families and will include cake, beverages and music by the Lake George Community Band. Groups represented will include the Rolling Thunder National, Patriot Guard Riders NY and Legion Riders.

“These Gold Star Moms have carried on the sacred tradition since the 1920s, remembering and honoring their heroes, our heroes,” said American Gold Star Mothers of New York President Cindy Roberts. “Many work tirelessly to help veterans and their families throughout the year, all while keeping the legacy of their children in the forefront of their mind and heart.”

After the event at the Strand, the convention takes to Lake George. Gold Star mothers will hold a wreath-laying ceremony in Shepard Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and enjoy a village-wide robber duck hunt at participating businesses around the village.

“The Gold Star Mothers are a very important part of our veteran community throughout the State and we are proud that they’ve chosen to return to the Lake George area for their annual gathering. Their return is a testament to the generosity and hospitality of our community’s responsiveness to the needs of veterans,” said Gina Mintzer, Executive Director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB.