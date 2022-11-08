GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Swimmers, get ready. The pool at the Glens Falls YMCA is a busy place for YMCA members of all ages. Starting this Sunday, it will be open one day further into the week.

On Tuesday, the Glens Falls YMCA announced that its pool would be open Sundays starting this coming Sunday, Nov. 13. The pool will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

In a Facebook post, the YMCA thanks its aquatics crew for helping to make the hours expansion possible. The Glens Falls location is a fully-outfitted YMCA, including a gym, daycare program and other amenities. The YMCA at large is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sundays.