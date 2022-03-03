GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Centennial Circle has played host to any number of protests and vigils, from condemnations of NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to a ceremony marking one year since the U.S. Capitol Riot of Jan. 6, 2021. This week, it’s home to a much smaller vigil, every day.

“I’m out here to bring attention to the fact that the world – not just Ukraine – the world faces an enormous crisis,” said city resident Kate Roos, who stood at the traffic circle on Thursday holding a sign that reads “Peace in Ukraine – Stand United.” “It’s humanitarian, it’s military, it’s economic, it’s environmental. It’s affecting the whole planet.”

Roos has stood at the corner by Fountain Square Outfitters every day this week, hearing honks from passing drivers who want to echo her call for peace in the days following the onset of an invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces. She comes out around noon, staying as long as the weather will allow, and holding her sign to remind passersby that there’s an international conflict happening across the world.

It’s not just honking horns that have sounded in reply. Roos has been visited by passersby who have started conversations and shared concerns about the occupation, and the state of the world.

“I had one interesting conversation with a couple – I believe they were from Yugoslavia – and they were asking me where they could buy a Ukrainian flag,” she said. “I wish I knew.”

Roos has a friend with family living in Ukraine. She makes it clear, though, that it isn’t only that personal connection that brings her to the circle every day at the stroke of noon.

“My real purpose is to just say that we’re all brothers and sisters. You can put a label on it, ‘I’m an American,’ ‘I’m a Ukrainian,’ but when it comes down to it, we’re all part of the same family.”

And Roos isn’t alone, either. As she spoke to NEWS10 on Thursday, two friends came to join her. One of them, Bernice Mennis, remembers her own father’s journey from Ukraine, in the midst of World War 2.

“He was a Jewish person in Ukraine, right outside of Kyiv,” said Mennis, who is part of the local Glens Falls Light Brigade organization. “The whole history of Ukraine is fascinating. They’re a breadbasket that’s been persecuted by Stalin, and the Nazis, and now by Putin, and it breaks our heart to see those people suffer. They have a beautiful culture, and did no harm.”

Not everyone passing through downtown Glens Falls may know that history. All the same, horns honked as Mennis and Roos spoke.

Roos intends to keep coming to the circle for as long as she can, with whoever is able to join her. She’s a longtime peace activist, and hopes others will come and join her, as they have in the city for racial and societal justice causes over the last several years. In her opinion, doing so in a small city like Glens Falls is worth the same as doing it in Albany.

“I’ve been heartened by the response from people as they drive by and honk their horns,” she said. “Because it means they care. This is really what it’s about.”

On one of the other edges of Centennial Circle sits the office of New York State Assemblyman Matthew Simpson. Roos hopes that Simpson takes notice, and that he and others in state government act accordingly.

“New York State right now has an opportunity to put more money and expertise into refugee resettlement. That’s extremely important, because this is a humanitarian crisis.”