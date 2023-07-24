GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls City Band is headed inside this week. Monday night’s free concert is set to move indoors across the street from City Park, to make way for a rainy forecast.

The concert, set to start at 7 p.m. on July 24, will move to the Queensbury Hotel. On Mondays with more cooperative weather, the City Band has been playing at the gazebo at City Park, by Crandall Public Library.

Monday’s show will be the last by the City Band. Starting next Monday, July 31, a different sound will take the stage, as the Glens Falls Jazz Band takes the bandstand, playing every week until Monday, Aug. 21. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged for outdoor concerts.