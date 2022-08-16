GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday night, residents of the city of Glens Falls and the surrounding region are invited to a panel and discussion based around much of what’s new and happening in the city. From the up-and-coming arts district to the city’s roster of annual and weekly street festivals, there’s been a lot to see and enjoy.

The Glens Falls Arts District Street Festival and Creative Economy Panel Discussion is set for 5 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Park Theater. Sponsored by ACE! (Upstate Alliance for the Creative Economy), the panel will feature members of the Glens Falls Arts District initiative, as well as the Glens Falls Collaborative. In addition to the panel, Park Street will be shut down for an outdoor festival featuring arts district and collaborative members.

“Glens Falls is creating an energy that is increasingly helping anchor the upstate creative economy,” said ACE! Executive Director Corey Aldrich. “The infrastructure improvements and collaborative nature of important stakeholders are creating the perfect environment to drive awareness and attraction from a place-making perspective. ACE! feels it’s important to share that story with other cities in our region.”

The panel discussion will center around sustainability and community opportunities tied to Glens Falls’ arts and local business communities. City Mayor Bill Collins will lead the discussion with an update on the “Market Center” DRI project that has been in the works to revitalize South Street since 2019. The project aims to construct a new home for the Glens Falls Farmers Market, as well as outdoor events and a commercial kitchen.

“The entire DRI project will inject $10 million into the South Street/Elm Street area — but that is just the state money,” said Collins. “The new commercial use and housing projects, as well as the renovation of the three existing historic buildings, will invest more than $26 million cumulatively.”

The Park Street offerings will include an interactive work of art by The Hyde Collection; live painting by North Country Arts; an exhibition preview by Crandall Public Library; and tastings by Raul’s Mexican Grill, Mean Max Brew Works and Springbrook Distilling. There will also be a preview of Park on Elm, the new restaurant by the owners of Doc’s Restaurant, which is set to open in early fall across the street from the theater.

Other panelists will include Adirondack Thunder Manager Jeff Mead; Redbum Development Vice President Monica Kurzejeski; Park Street Hospitality Owner Ben Miller; and Sam Parker, Capital Region Representative for New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. The panel is free and open to the public.