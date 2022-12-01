GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city.

Flewelling was recognized by the department and the city with a special plaque recognizing his work. In addition to working as a patrol officer, Flewelling has been featured as an “America’s Most Wanted All-Star.” He is a U.S. Army veteran, as well as a retired drill sergeant and staff sergeant of the New York National Guard.

“On behalf of Chief Jarred Smith and Detective Lieutenant Seth French, the entire Glens Falls Police Department and the City of Glens Falls wish Officer Flewelling nothing but the best regarding his future endeavors upon retirement,” the department said in a release from the city on Thursday.

The Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association exists to encourage a sense of community and society among officers of the Glens Falls Police Department. The association is involved in programs including youth sports and Christmas fundraising.

The sendoff isn’t the only way the Glens Falls Police Department has said “thank you” recently. Earlier this week, the department worked to collect funds to spend on toys to be donated to the Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys program. Glens Falls American Legion Post 233 Commander Bob Zink worked with the department to collect donations that will go to children around the Glens Falls area.