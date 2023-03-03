GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Jewish temple is looking to join its congregation and the surrounding Glens Falls community at its first-ever public event celebrating the holiday of Purim. Temple Beth El is hosting its first annual Purim Party this Saturday, March 4.

Live theater, dancing, raffles and prizes and more can be expected at the temple in downtown Glens Falls, from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Purim is a celebration of the story of Queen Esther, who married the king after exposing a plot against the Jewish people.

“On Purim, we dress in costume, reenact the story and honor the strong powerful women in history. Finally, we remember that we all have it in ourselves to be heroes,” the temple said in a release.

The Purim Party will feature traditional Jewish foods, including Hamantaschen. The event is open to all ages 21 and older, with a $36 donation suggested. Tickets are for sale online, or by phone call to (518) 792-4364.

Temple Beth El was founded in Glens Falls in 1924. Last year, the temple hosted a march in support of the citizens of Ukraine at the outset of the country’s invasion from Russia.