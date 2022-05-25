GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Take to the streets and get some eats: Take a Bite is about to return to Glens Falls. The city’s annual downtown celebration of local restaurants with small-plate fare is set to return in July.

This week, the Glens Falls Collaborative announced that the Take a Bite summer food festival returns starting on Wednesday, July 6. Participating restaurants offer small plates priced between $1 and $5, and will be outside on Glen and Ridge streets to offer their local fare.

Take a Bite will run on Wednesdays through to Aug. 10, from 5-7 p.m. every week. Downtown Glen Street will be closed down to traffic so that pedestrians can roam free and enjoy to their hearts’ content. The events will also include bounce houses in City Park. Live music and entertainment are scheduled throughout the month on both Glen Street and Ridge Street, including:

July 6 Glen Street: Lucas Garrett Band Ridge Street: Bravely

July 13 Glen Street: Bravely Ridge Street: Brian Chevalier

July 20 Glen Street: Bravely Ridge Street: Bret Morgan

July 27 Glen Street: Bravely Ridge Street: Donna Britton

Aug. 3 Glen Street: Shaky Ground Ridge Street: Jason Irwin

Aug. 10 Glen Street: Lucas Garrett Band Ridge Street: Bravely



Take a Bite returned post-COVID for the first time last summer. This year, the Glens Falls Collaborative also recently revived Glens Falls Wing Fest, which featured a first-time hot wing eating contest in honor of longtime local radio host Michael DuBray.