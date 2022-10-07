GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Glens Falls Symphony announced the schedule for its 2022-23 season of music around the Glens Falls community. This year, the schedule brings with it something of a homecoming.
The orchestra is making its return to the Glens Falls High School Auditorium, it’s home prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it will bring to the city a performance co-commissioned with the New Music for American Consortium, a group of 36 professional American orchestras. Jennifer Higdon, a Pulitzer and Grammy-winning composer, will be in residency.
“To return to our home, to be together onstage, to be one with our audience? That is the best,” said Music Director Charles Peltz. “Our season is designed for everyone in our community: the lover of classics will be thrilled with the Brahms concerto, the new music aficionados will thrill with the Higdon premiere, those inspired by our youth will delight in our young voices at holiday time and our side by side in March, and everyone loves Broadway – America’s music loved around the world.”
The full season schedule includes:
- Oct. 9
- Brahms Violin Concerto
- Shostakovich Symphony No. 9
- Nov. 13
- Claudio Monteverdi – L’Orfeo – Toccata and Intermezzi
- Jennifer Higdon – Cold Mountain Suite
- Georges Bizet Suite from L’Arlesienne
- Benjamin Britten – Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes
- Dec. 18 – “Shining Lights” and “Holiday Pops”
- Goeller – A Christmas Festival of Carols
- Goeller/ Handel – For Unto Us, a Child is Born
- Herbert – March of the Toy Soldiers
- Schubert – Ave Maria
- SOLO – Ms. Paige Eaton, Warrensburg HS
- Goeller – Pat a Pan
- Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
- Haydn – Toy Symphony
- O’Loughlin – Christmas Ornaments
- Mel Torme – The Christmas Song
- SOLO – Mr. Carter Sano, Queensbury HS
- J. S. Bach – Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring
- Leroy Anderson – Sleigh Ride
- Arr. Dan Goeller – First Noel/Go tell it on the Mountain
- Stillman – Home for the Holidays
- SOLO – Ms. Madison Gaiser, Queensbury HS
- John Rutter – Shepherd’s Pipe Carol
- TRIO – Ms. Eaton, Mr. Sano, Ms. Gaiser
- Galante – We Wish you a Merry Christmas
- March 19, 2023 – “Side By Side”
- Franz Schubert – Death and the Maiden (arr. Gustav Mahler)
- Karel Husa – Furiant from 4 short pieces
- Peter Illyich Tchaikovsky – Valse from Serenade
- Norman Dello Joio – Air for stringsGustav Holst – St. Paul’s Suite- Selected Movements
- May 7, 2023 – Evening of Classic Broadway
- Selections from “Oklahoma”
- It’s a Grand Night for Singing (from “State Fair,” Rodgers and Hammerstein)
- If I Were a Bell (from “Guys and Dolls,” Frank Loesser)
- O mio babbino caro (from “Gianni Schicchi,” Giacomo Puccini, Libretto Giovacchino Forzano)
- Joy (from “Genius Child” Song Cycle, by Ricky Ian Gordon, based on poetry by Langston Hughes)
- You’ll Never Walk Alone (from “Carousel,” Rodgers and Hammerstein)
- Oh, What a Beautiful Morning (from “Oklahoma,” Rodgers and Hammerstein)
- Selections from “Camelot”
- Selections from “West Side Story,” Leonard Bernstein
- Sunny Side of the Street (by Jimmy McHugh, lyrics by Dorothy Fields)
- Some Enchanted Evening (from “South Pacific,” Rodgers and Hammerstein)
- Can’t Stop Talkin’ about Him (from “Let’s Dance,” Frank Loesser)
- Summertime – piano only (From “Porgy and Bess,” George Gershwin)
- I Could Have Danced All Night (from “My Fair Lady,” Lerner and Loewe)