GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Glens Falls Symphony announced the schedule for its 2022-23 season of music around the Glens Falls community. This year, the schedule brings with it something of a homecoming.

The orchestra is making its return to the Glens Falls High School Auditorium, it’s home prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it will bring to the city a performance co-commissioned with the New Music for American Consortium, a group of 36 professional American orchestras. Jennifer Higdon, a Pulitzer and Grammy-winning composer, will be in residency.

“To return to our home, to be together onstage, to be one with our audience? That is the best,” said Music Director Charles Peltz. “Our season is designed for everyone in our community: the lover of classics will be thrilled with the Brahms concerto, the new music aficionados will thrill with the Higdon premiere, those inspired by our youth will delight in our young voices at holiday time and our side by side in March, and everyone loves Broadway – America’s music loved around the world.”

The full season schedule includes: